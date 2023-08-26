Wichita Surges Past Travs

North Little Rock, AR - Wichita pitching held the Arkansas Travelers to just one run for the third consecutive night in an 11-1 win for the Wind Surge on Friday night. The Travs tallied in the opening inning for the game's first run but once Wichita took the lead in the third inning, they never looked back. Jake Rucker (3 hits, 4 RBI) and Alex Isola (3 hits, HR, 4 RBI) led the charge for the Wind Surge.

Moments That Mattered

* Rucker connected for a two-run single in the third putting the Wind Surge in front.

* An inning later, Rucker delivered another two-run hit and Isola followed with a three-run blast to left field.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonatan Clase: 2-3, BB, SB

* LHP Ethan Lindow: 2 IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has been held to three runs on 13 hits over the past three games.

* Tyler Locklear registered his first Double-A hit and RBI in the game.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with Kyle Tyler (6-10, 6.26) starting for Arkansas against Pierson Ohl (6-3, 3.32) for Wichita. There is an Isaiah Campbell bobblehead giveaway and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

