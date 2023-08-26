Late Offensive Outburst Leads Drillers Past Naturals

Springdale, AR - The Tulsa Drillers scored nine runs over the final three innings Saturday night at Northwest Arkansas to overcome a four-run deficit and snap a two-game losing streak. The Drillers scored five runs in the seventh, three in the eighth and one in the ninth in a comeback that produced a 10-6 win at Arvest Ballpark.

The result guarantees the Drillers a winning record on their two-week road trip that will conclude Sunday afternoon. Tulsa has a 7-4 record with just Sunday's finale remaining.

Prior to the start of this road trip, the Drillers had scored at least ten runs in a game just three times the entire second half of the season. They have now done it three times on the trip.

It was all Naturals through the first portion of the game. They jumped in front with three runs in the bottom of the first inning against Robbie Peto, who was the unexpected starting pitcher for the Drillers. Jorge Bonifacio singled home the game's first run, and Cayden Wallace followed with a two-run homer.

After Yusniel Diaz drove in Tulsa's first run in the top of the third, the Naturals upped their lead to 5-1 with single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

The Drillers erased the four-run deficit with five runs in the seventh, and the big inning began with a leadoff walk to Brandon Lewis. Carson Taylor then cut Tulsa's deficit in half with his ninth home run of the year.

Following the homer, singles by Wladimir Chalo and Ismael Alcantara, and a walk to Austin Gauthier loaded the bases. Luis Diaz tied the game at 5-5 with a two-run single, and Yusniel Diaz gave the Drillers their first lead with a sacrifice fly.

The Naturals quickly tied the game with a run of their own in the bottom of the seventh, but it was all Drillers from there.

In the eighth, Gauthier singled in the tiebreaking run, and what proved to be the game winner. Yusniel Diaz singled home two more to give Tulsa a 9-6 lead.

In the ninth, Taylor singled and Chalo followed with a run-scoring double to increase the lead to four runs.

Tulsa reliever Ricky Vanasco gave the Naturals a chance in the bottom of the ninth, walking the bases loaded. Despite the wildness, Vanasco recovered to strike out the side to end the game and preserve the win. Former Kansas City Royals outfielder Bonifacio, who has hit 19 home runs this season and was representing the potential tying run, was the final out.

HIGHLIGHTS & HAPPENINGS

*Peto replaced scheduled starter Nick Frasso. Peto was charged with four runs on six hits in 3.2 innings pitched.

*According to MLB metrics, the Drillers had just a 5% chance of winning when the seventh inning began.

*Former Drillers infielder Leonel Valera was thrown out attempting to steal home in the bottom of the fourth. Valera broke for home after catcher Chalo had thrown back to the mound, but pitcher Jack Harris quickly threw back to the plate to record the inning-ending out.

*Chalo was 2-3 in the game. The hits were the first two at the Double-A level of his professional career.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will conclude their two-week road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Naturals. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

Tulsa - RHP Ben Casparius (1-5, 7.41 ERA)

NW Arkansas - RHP Chandler Champlain (4-3, 3.48 ERA)

