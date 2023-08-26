Wichita Blanks Arkansas

North Little Rock, AR - Three Wichita pitchers combined on a six hit shutout of the Arkansas Travelers in a 2-0 win on Saturday night. Pierson Ohl set the tone for the Wind Surge working 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win, his sixth in a row. Aaron Rozek threw 2.1 perfect frames before Miguel Rodriguez tossed a scoreless ninth to get the save. Kyle Tyler was the hard luck loser for Arkansas working seven innings in defeat.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita's Willie Joe Garry, Jr. connected for a two-run homer in the fifth producing the game's only runs.

* Arkansas had the tying runs in scoring position with none out on the ninth but a double play groundout, including an out at home plate doused the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Spencer Packard: 2-3, BB

* RHP Kyle Tyler: L, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 7 K, HR

News and Notes

* Arkansas was shutout for only the second time this season.

* The start of the game was delayed about one hour due to weather.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with Shawn Semple (3-5, 5.16) starting for Arkansas against Travis Adams (3-9, 5.68) for Wichita. It is Operation: Military Appreciation and a Family Sunday. First pitch set for 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

