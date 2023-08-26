Naturals Shut Out Drillers On Friday To Even Series

August 26, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Noah Cameron, Brad Keller, and Drew Parrish combined to toss the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (25-23, 54-63) fifth shutout of the year in a 7-0 win over the Tulsa Drillers (19-30, 60-58) on Friday night. The series continues on Saturday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

The Naturals got on the board in the bottom of the first inning, giving Cameron a run in support after Jorge Bonifacio lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Javier Vaz to make it a 1-0 game. Bonifacio extended the lead in the third, driving home Diego Hernandez with a single to give NWA a 2-0 advantage.

Two runs scored in the bottom of the fourth on a wild pitch and an error to make it a 4-0 game while Cameron continued through the fifth. The lefty battled the Drillers over five innings, allowing five hits and two walks with three strikeouts while keeping them off the scoreboard.

NWA scored again in the seventh and eighth to extend the lead to 7-0, while Keller tossed a seamless inning of work as he continued his MLB rehab.

Parrish finished off the game, working around three hits and three walks while striking out three Drillers en route to his first save of the season and just the second of his career.

The Naturals and Drillers continue the six-game set on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch. RH Mason Barnett gets the start for the Naturals at Arvest Ballpark.

Fans can get their tickets or catch all the action by tuning into the broadcast with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the Bally Live App, MiLB.TV, or listening at nwanaturals.com or through the MiLB First Pitch App, which is available on Android and IOS devices.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.