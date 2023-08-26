Cashew Chickens Fall to Hooks in Extras

August 26, 2023







Springfield, MO - The Cashew Chickens (24-26, 58-61) fought the battle but fell short against the Hooks (25-25, 58-61) Saturday, falling 5-3 in 10 innings at Hammons Field. Springfield leads the series 3-1.

Decisions:

W: RHP Ray Gaither (3-1)

L: RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (2-4)

Notables:

RHP Tekoah Roby made his Cardinals debut after being acquired by St. Louis during the trade with the Texas Rangers that sent LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Chris Stratton to Texas in exchange for Roby, INF Thomas Saggese, and LHP John King. His final line for Springfield was 3.0 IP / 1 H / 1 R / 1 ER / 1 BB / 6 SO

On Deck:

Sunday, August 27, 1:35pm - SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (2-1, 2.70) vs. CC RHP Diosmerky Taveras (1-3, 5.06)

STL Cards RHP Ryan Helsley expected MLB Rehab Assignment outing / Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases / Final Los Cardenales de Springfield Day

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

Texas League Stories from August 26, 2023

