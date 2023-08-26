Cashew Chickens Fall to Hooks in Extras
August 26, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - The Cashew Chickens (24-26, 58-61) fought the battle but fell short against the Hooks (25-25, 58-61) Saturday, falling 5-3 in 10 innings at Hammons Field. Springfield leads the series 3-1.
Decisions:
W: RHP Ray Gaither (3-1)
L: RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (2-4)
Notables:
RHP Tekoah Roby made his Cardinals debut after being acquired by St. Louis during the trade with the Texas Rangers that sent LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Chris Stratton to Texas in exchange for Roby, INF Thomas Saggese, and LHP John King. His final line for Springfield was 3.0 IP / 1 H / 1 R / 1 ER / 1 BB / 6 SO
On Deck:
Sunday, August 27, 1:35pm - SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (2-1, 2.70) vs. CC RHP Diosmerky Taveras (1-3, 5.06)
STL Cards RHP Ryan Helsley expected MLB Rehab Assignment outing / Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases / Final Los Cardenales de Springfield Day
Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 26, 2023
- Amarillo Loses Game Five in Extras - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Wichita Blanks Arkansas - Arkansas Travelers
- Missions Complete Comeback and Walk-off Amarillo in 10th - San Antonio Missions
- CC Pen Powers Extra-Inning Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- OHL and the Bullpen Blank Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Cashew Chickens Fall to Hooks in Extras - Springfield Cardinals
- Riders Explode Early, Take Game Five in Midland - Frisco RoughRiders
- Late Offensive Outburst Leads Drillers Past Naturals - Tulsa Drillers
- Naturals Shut Out Drillers On Friday To Even Series - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Wichita Surges Past Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- 11th Inning Wild Pitch Walks It off for the Cashew Chickens - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Shut Out By Naturals - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Cashew Chickens Fall to Hooks in Extras
- 11th Inning Wild Pitch Walks It off for the Cashew Chickens
- New Top Prospect Tekoah Roby Expected to Make Cardinals Debut this Saturday
- Cashew Chickens Outlast Hooks 12-10 in Thursday Night Slugfest
- Chandler Redmond Slugs the Cardinals Over the Hooks 4-2