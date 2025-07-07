Springfield Cardinals Install Solar Energy at Hammons Field with Solera

July 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce a new partnership with Solera Energy that brings a brand-new solar energy system to Hammons Field, marking a new era of sustainability for Cardinals Baseball fans in the Ozarks.

The 99-kilowatt system, designed and installed by Solera Energy, is expected to generate estimated energy savings of $280,000 over the next 20 years. It will live on the roof above Suite 1-14 and the SpringNet Champions Club.

"It's a collaboration between the two best organizations in their respective fields," said Will Cox, CEO of Solera Energy. "Together, we're setting a national example of energy independence and sustainability in sports."

Construction on the new rooftop solar energy system is set to be complete in July of 2025. Additionally, Solera Energy is introducing "Power Alley" to Hammons Field located at Gate Two. The energy display features a cell phone charging station and a Generac battery backup display, giving fans an up-close look at the future of energy resilience and home backup solutions.

To kick off this new partnership, Solera Energy is giving fans a chance to win a $20,000 solar system or battery backup, with entry details available at upcoming Springfield Cardinals home games.

"We're always looking for ways to improve our ballpark, support the Springfield community, and do things the right way," Dan Reiter, Vice President and General Manager of the Springfield Cardinals, expressed.

"Working with Solera - a local company with a national reputation - was an easy decision. This partnership brings long-term value to our operations and showcases the future of stadium energy."

Solera Energy, located in Springfield, Missouri, is the state's premier EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) firm for solar energy systems.







Texas League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.