Cerda Homers in Amarillo Win, Soddies Earn Three-Game Home Sweep of Midland

July 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (39-42) defeated the Midland RockHounds (43-38), 6-5, on Sunday night at HODGETOWN. The Soddies survive a late Midland surge to take all three games in the home series against the RockHounds.

It was Jose Cabrera who took the hill for the Sod Poodles to close out the series against Midland. The righty walked the first batter he faced, but was aided by his infield as Jean Walters and Jose Fernandez turned an inning-ending double play to keep the RockHounds off the board.

The Sod Poodles turned back-to-back walks into two runs for the early lead in the first. Manuel Pena ripped an RBI single and Fernandez also contributed as a run scored on his fielder's choice.

With two away in fourth, Christian Cerda connected with the 1-1 pitch, sending it beyond the left field fence for a solo home run, giving Amarillo a three-run lead.

Clark Elliott doubled to open the top of the fifth, moving up a base in each of the next two at-bats, scoring on Drew Swift's sacrifice fly to left to put the first Midland run of the night on the board.

Two runners were on base during Gavin Conticello 's sixth-inning at-bat and the lefty delivered a single to plate a run. Cerda followed up the right fielder with a double into the left-center gap, allowing two runs to score for the 6-1 Sod Poodles advantage.

A leadoff home run from Luke Mann kicked off the top of the seventh to cut into the Amarillo lead. Back-to-back singles set the table for another Swift sacrifice fly to left field, making it a 6-3 ballgame.

Midland sparked a comeback attempt in the ninth as three straight singles opened the inning with the final of three hits resulting in a Swift RBI single. Euribiel Angeles checked in with the fourth single of the frame to cut the deficit to one. Landon Sims was able to stop the damage there, getting a fielder's choice and a groundout to earn the save and the 6-5 Sod Poodles win.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN on Tuesday night after the off-day tomorrow to play host to the visiting Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night. Neither side has announced a probable starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

K-ROB V. K-ROB: Amarillo's leadoff hitter tonight, Kristian Robinson, faced off against Kyle Robinson, Midland's starting pitcher, drawing two walks tonight against the righty...it is the first time in his Minor League career he has taken an at-bat against a "K. Robinson" since June 3, 2023 when he was in Single-A Visalia, striking out in the 10th inning against Kobe Robinson (Lake Elsinore)...his lone hit this evening came on the first pitch of his seventh-inning at-bat...for the year, he is batting .556 (15-for-27) with a 1.552 OPS on the first pitch of the at-bat.

CERDA-FIED BALLER: Collecting a home run for the second straight night was Christian Cerda as the catcher also tallied three RBI in the contest...he has launched six home runs in most recent 12 games, batting .370 (17-for-46) with nine runs scored, 10 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, six walks and a 1.290 OPS over those 12 games.







