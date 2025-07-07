Henry Williams Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors today for June 30th through July 6th in each respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' right-hander Henry Williams was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his outstanding relief appearance last week against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis).

Williams came out of the bullpen in Springfield on Wednesday, July 2nd and fired 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one-hit while striking out seven of the 17 batters he faced.

The 23-year-old was selected by the San Diego Padres in the third round of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft out of Duke. He was then acquired by the Kansas City Royals in a trade on August 1, 2023, that sent right-hander Scott Barlow to San Diego. Williams has spent the majority of the 2025 season with the Naturals but has also made two starts with Triple-A Omaha. On the season, Williams has made 11 starts for the Naturals and one relief appearance and is tied for the team-lead in wins (4) and has a 4.43 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 65.0 innings.

Williams is the second Naturals pitcher to earn Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors this season with the last being RHP Shane Panzini for his start against Arkansas on June 10th. Williams is the 44th Naturals pitcher in franchise history to earn the weekly league award.

Ricardo Olivar of the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins) was named Texas League Player of the Week after going 9-for-21 with a double, two home runs, and 11 RBI.

