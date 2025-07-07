SA Shuts Down CC to Salvage Finale

July 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Henry Baez and a trio of relievers held the Hooks to one-hit Sunday afternoon as the Missions managed their second win of the week, a 5-0 decision before 3,520 fans at Whataburger Field.

Despite the setback, Corpus Christi emerged with a series win, going 7-3 in its last 10 games.

Baez scattered three walks over five innings of work, pitching scoreless ball for the seventh time in a span of 10 starts.

Ethan Pecko, who authored five shutout innings Tuesday in San Antonio, worked five frames of two-run ball for Corpus Christi on Sunday. Pecko permitted a Missions sac fly in the second and a two-out marker in the fourth, fanning four while throwing 48 of 68 pitches for strikes.

San Antonio separated via a three-spot in the eighth, with three coming on a home run by Romeo Sanabria.

Alimber Santa, Brody Rodning, and Amilcar Chirinos turned in scoreless outings from the Hooks bullpen.

Corpus Christi's lone hit came on a Tommy Sacco Jr. lead-off single in the ninth. Sacco, reaching twice on the day, has five hits in his last nine at-bats.

Orlando Martinez and Garret Guillemette also coaxed free passes for the Hooks. Martinez batted .346 in the series, with Guillemette hitting .371 over his last nine games.

Zach Cole, who had his home run streak snapped at four games, scorched two balls at 113 MPH but finished 0-for-4. Kai Murphy robbed Cole of extra bases with a highlight-reel catch in deep left-center in the sixth.

Cole enters Tuesday vs. Springfield hitting .333 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in a string of seven contests.

The Hooks batted .314 while averaging seven runs per night in the first five games of the set.







Texas League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.