11th Inning Wild Pitch Walks It off for the Cashew Chickens

August 26, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - A 5-run 8th inning was just the momentum the Cashew Chickens (24-25, 58-60) needed to force the ballgame into extras and eventually walk the Hooks (24-25, 57-61) off 8-7, thanks to a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning. The Cardinals lead the series 3-1. This was the third walk-off for the Springfield Cashew Chickens this season, the fourth for the Cardinals.

Decisions:

W: RHP Logan Sawyer (5-3)

L: RHP Adrian Chaidez (1-6)

Notables:

Thomas Saggese had his first two-homer night in his professional career, going 2-for-3 with 4 RBI, 2 runs, and 2 walks. He's now riding a 22-game on-base streak. He leads the league with 98 RBIs, 252 total bases, and 54 extra-base-hits and is tied for 2nd in with 24 home runs.

On Deck:

Saturday, August 26, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Tekoah Roby (2-3, 5.05) vs. CC RHP Rhett Kouba (7-5, 3.27)

St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt MVP Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) / Final Springfield Cashew Chickens Night / Cashew Chickens jersey auction benefiting the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools ends

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

Texas League Stories from August 26, 2023

