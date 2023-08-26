OHL and the Bullpen Blank Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR - Pierson OHLand the Wind Surge bullpen were phenomenal on the mound tonight. They were able to pitch a combined shutout and struck out 13 batters. A Willie Joe Garry Jr. two-run home run was all it took for the Wind Surge to defeat the Naturals by a score of 2-0. The Wind Surge secure the series win lead four games to one and now have won four straight series.

The Wind Surge scored the only runs of the game in the top of the fifth. They took the lead on a two-run home run that was hammered over the right field wall by Garry Jr. It was his second home run this season and flew 413 feet.

Pierson Ohl made his 11th start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched an excellent five and two thirds scoreless innings where he only gave up four hits. He struck out eight batters, which is one strikeout shy of his season high. He also walked just one batter. Ohl earned the win, his sixth consecutive and his record improves to (7-3).

Arkansas starting pitcher Kyle Tyler pitched seven innings where he gave up two runs off three hits. He struck out seven batters and walked one batter. He was credited with the loss and his record falls to (6-11).

The Wichita Wind Surge have won 11 of their last 13 games and improve to (28-22, 56-62) and the Arkansas Travelers fall to (19-30, 64-54).

NOTES: Pierson Ohl made his sixth straight start on the mound where he earned the win. The Wind Surge improve to a league best 17-6 in the month of August. Alex Isola saw his seven-game hit streak come to an end after going 0-4 in tonight's ball game. The shutout is the third of the season for the Surge.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge wrap up their six-game series on the road against the Arkansas Travelers. The series finale will be played Sunday, August 27th and first pitch will be at 1:35 PM. RH Travis Adams will take the mound for the Wind Surge and RH Shawn Semple will start on the mound for the Travelers.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home to Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, August 29th and will face the San Antonio Missions. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM.

