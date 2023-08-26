Riders Explode Early, Take Game Five in Midland

August 26, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took down the Midland RockHounds 7-3 from Momentum Bank Ballpark on Saturday night.

Frisco (26-24, 57-61) jumped out in front with four runs in the first inning and it started on the first pitch of the game against Joelvis Del Rosario (1-1). On the initial offering, Jax Biggers tripled into right-center field and scored on a throwing error for a Little League home run. Trevor Hauver then added an RBI single before Liam Hicks hit a sacrifice fly and Frainyer Chavez capped the inning with another RBI single.

Midland (28-22, 60-59) struck back in the third with a run, but Chavez crushed a two-run homer in the fourth, his second with the Riders, and Hicks tallied another RBI with a run-scoring single in the fifth to make it 7-1.

Lazara Armenteros left the yard for a two-run, fifth-inning homer against Grant Wolfram (10-0), who earned his team-best 10th win, but that ended the scoring for the night.

The RoughRiders bullpen was strong the rest of the way. Andy Rodriguez worked a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts in his Double-A debut before Danny Duffy and Michael Brewer finished off the game with scoreless innings.

Biggers, Evan Carter and Chavez all had two hits to lead the offense.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds meet for the finale of the series at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27th. The RoughRiders have yet to announce a starter while Midland is expected to turn to RHP Ryan Cusick (4-5, 4.46).

The Riders return home next week to kick off a two-week homestand that starts Tuesday, August 29th against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

