Wichita Signs Rookie Forward Alex Gritz

September 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of rookie forward Alex Gritz for the 2024-25 season.

Gritz, 23, turns pro after spending the last three years at the University of Waterloo (USports). A native of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, the 6-foot, 181-pound forward is coming off his best season for the Warriors. He recorded 22 points (8g, 14a) in 28 games. Overall, he finished with 39 points (13g, 26a) in 71 games during his collegiate career.

Prior to heading to school, Gritz played in four different junior hockey leagues. He started in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds in 2016-17. In 2017-18, tallied 30 points (13g, 17a) in 67 games for the Erie Otters.

Gritz also saw time with the United States Hockey League's Youngstown Phantoms, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and North American Hockey League's Johnstown Tomahawks.

In 2020-21, Gritz was named captain for Johnstown. He finished with 24 points (10g, 14a) in 46 games.

Wichita opens the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single game tickets are expected to go on sale later this summer. Stay tuned to find out the exact date so that you can pack the Vault!

