Longest Tenured Americans Player Returns

September 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, are proud to announce the signing of long-time forward Spencer Asuchak for the 2024-2025 season.

Spencer Asuchak joined the Americans during the 2013-2014 season finishing runner up to teammate Alex Lavoie, for the Central Hockey League Rookie of the Year Award.

The Kamloops, BC native had 56 points in 66 games during his rookie campaign, which saw him win the first of three championships with the Americans.

His best season as a professional came in 2016-2017 where he averaged more than a point a game scoring 21 goals and adding 35 helpers for 66 points in 64 games.

"I'm honored to be back for another season in Allen, " said Asuchak. "The fans and the community have been great to us. This is now home for me and my wife. We absolutely love North Texas, and I couldn't see myself playing anywhere else."

Asuchak has played 67 games in the American Hockey League, that included stops with the Chicago Wolves, San Jose Barracuda, Charlotte Checkers, Worcester Sharks and Providence Bruins.

The Americans open training camp next month for their 16th season in DFW. The Americans lone preseason game is on Friday, October 11th in Northeast Tarrant County as the Americans host the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre.

The regular season opens in Tulsa on Thursday, October 24th. The home opener is on Friday, October 25th against the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS.

