Royals Unveil 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

September 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the team's 2024-25 promotional schedule.

All 36 home games will have a promotional feature in the coming season, including returning fan favorites such as Teddy Bear Toss, Pucks and Paws and Pink in the Rink, as well as a few new promotional games including Christmas with the Peanuts, Mardi Gras and Pucks & Pancakes.

The Royals will wear several unique specialty jerseys this season, including the debut of their Steamboat Willie themed jersey on November 23rd, Star Wars specialty jersey on January 11th, and Pretzel City Royals specialty jersey on March 22nd.

Listed below are all of the promotional games each month for this upcoming season.

NOTE: Dates, opponents, and promotions are also subject to change.

OCTOBER / NOVEMBER:

Opening Night - Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling - Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc.

Pregame Block Party on Penn St. (3 - 6 PM)

Axe-throwing station, inflatables and MORE!

Post-Game Firework Show

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Opening Night L.E.D. rally towel

Halloween Game - Oct. 27 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling

Join us in your Halloween costumes for Spooky season at Santander Arena

Trick-or-Treating on concourse

Pumpkin painting station

Halloween costume contest

Peanuts Collection Halloween specialty jersey

Wild Wednesday - Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

$6.10 Orange Zone tickets

BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)

Oktoberfest - Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy

More details TBA

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Brats & Swifties Night - Nov. 10 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Indy

Embask in a "Brat Summer Sendoff'

Sing your heart out to the hits of 'Brat Summer' including Taylor Swift, Charlie XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and MORE

Friendship bracelet making station

Reading Railroad Night - Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

Enjoy Monopoly themed in-game elements

In-game Monopoly game for 2025-26 Royals365 season ticket membership

Steamboat Willie Night - Nov. 23 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine

Steamboat Willie specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

DECEMBER:

Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack - Presented by Solve IT Solutions

Join us as we salute our armed forces

Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal

Military Appreciation specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Purple camo kids' jersey

Wizards Night - Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling

Dress in your best wizards attire

House Cup Tournament Challenge

Christmas with the Peanuts - Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling

Peanuts Collection Christmas specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Slapshot Snowy Sleuth - Dec. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack

Help Slapshot solve a holiday mystery throughout the game

More details TBA

New Year's Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve / Pajama Party - Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester

Help us ring in the New Year with a pajama party at Santander Arena

Special New Year's celebration balloon drop

JANUARY:

Fans Pick the Music Night - Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières

Help us choose the playlist of the game to open the 2025 calendar year

Star Wars Night - Jan. 11 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières

Join Chewbacca, Darth Maul and friends from the Star Wars universe at Santander Arena

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Star Wars specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Pucks N Pancakes - Jan. 12 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières

With a specialty ticket package, enjoy a pre-game brunch at Santander Arena (TBA)

More details TBA

Big Richard Night - Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Jacksonville

Help the Royals find the largest individual with the name "Richard"

Free admission to individuals named Richard, Rich, Rick, Ricky, Ricardo, Dick (must show drivers license or another proper form of identification at box office)

Small check presentation

Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Jacksonville - Presented by Enersys

Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Gritty appearance

Flyers Affiliation specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Orange fleece hockey helmet

MLK Day - Jan. 20 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Jacksonville

Kegs & Eggs - with a specialty ticket package, enjoy a pre-game brunch at Santander Arena

Kids free admission (ages 14 and under - with purchase of an adult ticket)

Giveaway: Slapshot mini plush pillow

FEBRUARY:

Mardi Gras Night - Feb. 1 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack

Mardi Gras celebration

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Undie Sundie / Grandma Beauty Pageant - Feb. 2 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack - Presented by Reading Truck

Toss newly packaged underwear, socks, t-shirts, sports bras and undergarments onto the ice after the Royals first goal - donations go towards local clothing shelters

Grandma's are welcome to participate in a beauty pageant

Education Day Game - Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Norfolk - Presented by Customers Bank

Bring your class out for an educational themed hockey game

$15 hot dog, soda and ticket deal for students

Free school bus parking

To learn more and sign up your class, click here

Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports / Valentines Day - Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition

Women in Sports pregame Q & A panel (panel TBA)

Pink in the Rink specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Healthcare Workers Appreciation Night - one free ticket per healthcare worker with the purchase of additional tickets

Giveaway: Pink wine tumbler

Wild Wednesday / Pride Night - Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine

Celebrate Reading's LGBTQ+ culture during Pride Night

$6.10 Orange Zone tickets

BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)

Reading Red Knights / La Noche de Los Royales - Feb. 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine

Reading Red Knights rebrand

Reading Red Knights specialty jersey (TBA)

More details TBA

MARCH:

Superhero Night / Battle of the Badges - Mar. 1 vs. Maine - Presented by Matos Towing & Recovery

Annual pre-game Battle of the Badges face-off between local law enforcement and firefighters

Discounted tickets for first responders

Superhero appearances

Superhero specialty jersey (TBA)

Giveaway: Cross body bag

Wild Wednesday - Mar. 5 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack

$6.10 Orange Zone tickets

BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)

Career Ready Berks Night / Kids Takeover - Mar. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Bring your resumes - local businesses line the concourse for fans to meet and engage with

Kids ages 7-14 years old can apply for select professional positions to partake in

Applications for Kids Takeover positions TBA

St. Hat-Trick's Day - Mar. 15 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières

St. Hat-Tricks $10,000 giveaway challenge

St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)

Teacher Appreciation Night - one free ticket per teacher with the purchase of additional tickets

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Green reversible bucket hat

Tattoo Night - Mar. 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

Opportunity to get a tattoo(s) at a Royals game

More details TBA

Pretzel City Royals Night - Mar. 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk - Presented by Unique Snacks

Pretzel City Royals rebrand

Pretzel City Royals specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Pucks & Paws / Dog Toy Toss - Mar. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

Bring your dog to the game

Toss dog toys onto the ice after the Royals' first goal

Meet local dog shelters and sanctuaries for opportunities to adopt a dog

Intermission dog race

Class of 2025 Night - Mar. 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine

Join us in celebration for the graduating class of 2025

Free ticket to all 2025 high school and college graduates (claim at box office with valid high school/college ID or .edu email)

Stick it to Cancer Night / Slapshot's Birthday / Mascot Mania - Mar. 29 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine

Stick it to Cancer details TBA

Celebrate Slapshot's Birthday with mascot friends from local professional teams and colleges

Happy birthday sign-a-long for Slapshot

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Autism Acceptance - Mar. 30 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Maine - Presented by Prospectus Berco

Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans

Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)

APRIL:

Wall of Honor Night - Apr. 11 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester - Presented by D & B Construction

Wall of Honor pre-game induction ceremony (selection TBA)

Fandemonium / Mental Health and Recovery Night - Apr. 12 vs. Worcester - Presented by Betterview Counseling & Trauma Recovery

Meet and speak with Mental Health and Recovery organizations on the concourse

Giveaways galore with prizes at every stoppage

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Royals365 Season Member 'Jersey Off Our Backs' Raffle

-

Preseason Schedule

The Reading Royals will host the Adirondack Thunder for their second of two preseason games on Saturday, October 12th at 7:00 pm at Santander Arena. The Royals will play the Thunder for their first preseason game on Friday, October 11th at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.