Royals Unveil 2024-25 Promotional Schedule
September 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the team's 2024-25 promotional schedule.
All 36 home games will have a promotional feature in the coming season, including returning fan favorites such as Teddy Bear Toss, Pucks and Paws and Pink in the Rink, as well as a few new promotional games including Christmas with the Peanuts, Mardi Gras and Pucks & Pancakes.
The Royals will wear several unique specialty jerseys this season, including the debut of their Steamboat Willie themed jersey on November 23rd, Star Wars specialty jersey on January 11th, and Pretzel City Royals specialty jersey on March 22nd.
Listed below are all of the promotional games each month for this upcoming season.
NOTE: Dates, opponents, and promotions are also subject to change.
OCTOBER / NOVEMBER:
Opening Night - Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling - Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc.
Pregame Block Party on Penn St. (3 - 6 PM)
Axe-throwing station, inflatables and MORE!
Post-Game Firework Show
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Opening Night L.E.D. rally towel
Halloween Game - Oct. 27 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling
Join us in your Halloween costumes for Spooky season at Santander Arena
Trick-or-Treating on concourse
Pumpkin painting station
Halloween costume contest
Peanuts Collection Halloween specialty jersey
Wild Wednesday - Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
$6.10 Orange Zone tickets
BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)
Oktoberfest - Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy
More details TBA
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Brats & Swifties Night - Nov. 10 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Indy
Embask in a "Brat Summer Sendoff'
Sing your heart out to the hits of 'Brat Summer' including Taylor Swift, Charlie XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and MORE
Friendship bracelet making station
Reading Railroad Night - Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
Enjoy Monopoly themed in-game elements
In-game Monopoly game for 2025-26 Royals365 season ticket membership
Steamboat Willie Night - Nov. 23 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine
Steamboat Willie specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
DECEMBER:
Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack - Presented by Solve IT Solutions
Join us as we salute our armed forces
Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal
Military Appreciation specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Purple camo kids' jersey
Wizards Night - Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling
Dress in your best wizards attire
House Cup Tournament Challenge
Christmas with the Peanuts - Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling
Peanuts Collection Christmas specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Slapshot Snowy Sleuth - Dec. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack
Help Slapshot solve a holiday mystery throughout the game
More details TBA
New Year's Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve / Pajama Party - Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester
Help us ring in the New Year with a pajama party at Santander Arena
Special New Year's celebration balloon drop
JANUARY:
Fans Pick the Music Night - Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières
Help us choose the playlist of the game to open the 2025 calendar year
Star Wars Night - Jan. 11 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières
Join Chewbacca, Darth Maul and friends from the Star Wars universe at Santander Arena
Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters
Star Wars specialty jersey (TBA)
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Pucks N Pancakes - Jan. 12 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières
With a specialty ticket package, enjoy a pre-game brunch at Santander Arena (TBA)
More details TBA
Big Richard Night - Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Jacksonville
Help the Royals find the largest individual with the name "Richard"
Free admission to individuals named Richard, Rich, Rick, Ricky, Ricardo, Dick (must show drivers license or another proper form of identification at box office)
Small check presentation
Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Jacksonville - Presented by Enersys
Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Gritty appearance
Flyers Affiliation specialty jersey (TBA)
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Orange fleece hockey helmet
MLK Day - Jan. 20 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Jacksonville
Kegs & Eggs - with a specialty ticket package, enjoy a pre-game brunch at Santander Arena
Kids free admission (ages 14 and under - with purchase of an adult ticket)
Giveaway: Slapshot mini plush pillow
FEBRUARY:
Mardi Gras Night - Feb. 1 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack
Mardi Gras celebration
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Undie Sundie / Grandma Beauty Pageant - Feb. 2 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack - Presented by Reading Truck
Toss newly packaged underwear, socks, t-shirts, sports bras and undergarments onto the ice after the Royals first goal - donations go towards local clothing shelters
Grandma's are welcome to participate in a beauty pageant
Education Day Game - Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Norfolk - Presented by Customers Bank
Bring your class out for an educational themed hockey game
$15 hot dog, soda and ticket deal for students
Free school bus parking
To learn more and sign up your class, click here
Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports / Valentines Day - Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition
Women in Sports pregame Q & A panel (panel TBA)
Pink in the Rink specialty jersey (TBA)
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Healthcare Workers Appreciation Night - one free ticket per healthcare worker with the purchase of additional tickets
Giveaway: Pink wine tumbler
Wild Wednesday / Pride Night - Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine
Celebrate Reading's LGBTQ+ culture during Pride Night
$6.10 Orange Zone tickets
BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)
Reading Red Knights / La Noche de Los Royales - Feb. 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine
Reading Red Knights rebrand
Reading Red Knights specialty jersey (TBA)
More details TBA
MARCH:
Superhero Night / Battle of the Badges - Mar. 1 vs. Maine - Presented by Matos Towing & Recovery
Annual pre-game Battle of the Badges face-off between local law enforcement and firefighters
Discounted tickets for first responders
Superhero appearances
Superhero specialty jersey (TBA)
Giveaway: Cross body bag
Wild Wednesday - Mar. 5 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack
$6.10 Orange Zone tickets
BOGO tickets for college students (claim at box office - must show valid college ID of .edu email)
Career Ready Berks Night / Kids Takeover - Mar. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Mitsubishi Chemical Group
Bring your resumes - local businesses line the concourse for fans to meet and engage with
Kids ages 7-14 years old can apply for select professional positions to partake in
Applications for Kids Takeover positions TBA
St. Hat-Trick's Day - Mar. 15 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières
St. Hat-Tricks $10,000 giveaway challenge
St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)
Teacher Appreciation Night - one free ticket per teacher with the purchase of additional tickets
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Green reversible bucket hat
Tattoo Night - Mar. 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
Opportunity to get a tattoo(s) at a Royals game
More details TBA
Pretzel City Royals Night - Mar. 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk - Presented by Unique Snacks
Pretzel City Royals rebrand
Pretzel City Royals specialty jersey (TBA)
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Pucks & Paws / Dog Toy Toss - Mar. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
Bring your dog to the game
Toss dog toys onto the ice after the Royals' first goal
Meet local dog shelters and sanctuaries for opportunities to adopt a dog
Intermission dog race
Class of 2025 Night - Mar. 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine
Join us in celebration for the graduating class of 2025
Free ticket to all 2025 high school and college graduates (claim at box office with valid high school/college ID or .edu email)
Stick it to Cancer Night / Slapshot's Birthday / Mascot Mania - Mar. 29 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine
Stick it to Cancer details TBA
Celebrate Slapshot's Birthday with mascot friends from local professional teams and colleges
Happy birthday sign-a-long for Slapshot
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Autism Acceptance - Mar. 30 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Maine - Presented by Prospectus Berco
Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans
Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)
APRIL:
Wall of Honor Night - Apr. 11 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester - Presented by D & B Construction
Wall of Honor pre-game induction ceremony (selection TBA)
Fandemonium / Mental Health and Recovery Night - Apr. 12 vs. Worcester - Presented by Betterview Counseling & Trauma Recovery
Meet and speak with Mental Health and Recovery organizations on the concourse
Giveaways galore with prizes at every stoppage
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Royals365 Season Member 'Jersey Off Our Backs' Raffle
-
Preseason Schedule
The Reading Royals will host the Adirondack Thunder for their second of two preseason games on Saturday, October 12th at 7:00 pm at Santander Arena. The Royals will play the Thunder for their first preseason game on Friday, October 11th at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.
