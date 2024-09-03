Trevor Zins Returns to Steelheads for Second Season

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Trevor Zins to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Zins, 26, enters his second professional season after tallying 11 points (4G, 7A) in 58 ECHL games last year. The 6-foot, 190lb right shot defender began the season with the Indy Fuel appearing in 24 games collecting a goal and an assist before being acquired by Idaho on Jan. 11 for future considerations. He finished the campaign skating in 34 games for the Steelheads logging nine points (3G, 6A) while registering one assist in nine Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Prior to professional hockey, the St. Michael, MN native played his first two seasons of collegiate hockey at St. Cloud State University from 2019-21 but did not appear in any game action before transferring to the University of St. Thomas. In two seasons with the Tommies he appeared in 69 games registering 19 points (4G, 15A). He made his pro debut with the Indy Fuel at the end of the 2022-23 season where he appeared in six games recording an assist.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

