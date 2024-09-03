Gianni Fairbrother Signs with Utah Grizzlies for 2024-25 Season

September 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother signs with the Utah Grizzlies for the 2024-25 season.

Fairbrother appeared in 8 games with the Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists. He appeared in 1 game with the AHL's Colorado Eagles las t s eason. Fairbrother was selected in the 3rd round (77th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Missed the 2022-2023 season with an injury. He spent the entire 2021-2022 season with the Laval Rocket of the AHL and had 1 goal and 6 assists in 25 games. Fairbrother played with the WHL's Everett Silvertips for 5 full seasons from 2016-2021. In 160 games with Everett he scored 83 points (18 goals, 65 assists). Fairbrother was the captain of the Silvertips in the 2020-2021 season.

The Grizzlies 2024-25 regular season opener is on Friday, October 18, 2024 at Idaho. The home opener at Maverik Center is on November 1, 2024 vs Allen at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Grizzlies announced signings for the 2024-25 season: Forwards Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jack Jacome, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Blake Wells and defensemen Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje and Kyle Pow.

