Patrick Moynihan Joins Swamp Rabbits for First Professional Season

September 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Patrick Moynihan has signed with the Swamp Rabbits for the 2024-25 ECHL Season.

Moynihan is the eighth forward announced to the Swamp Rabbits roster, joining Ben Freeman, Austin Saint, Arvid Caderoth, Ben Poisson, Tyson Fawcett, recently acquired Brent Pedersen, and AHL contracted forward Colton Young.

Moynihan joins the Swamp Rabbits following his professional debut and the conclusion of his college hockey career. The 5'11", 195-pound forward played his first pro game with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, registering two shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime loss at Rockford on March 20th. He preceded his debut with his final season of NCAA hockey with Notre Dame, earning 10 goals, 14 assists, and 24 points in 36 games.

"My conversations with Coach Mountain on the team, the culture, and identity in playing checked all the boxes for me in wanting to play my first full season of hockey. Add in the fact I've heard so many great things about the organization from people I trust in the game, I was fired up to sign my contract," Moynihan said of joining the Swamp Rabbits. "I love this game, so I play with my heart on my sleeve and try to do anything I can for my teammates and coaches. I'm a 200-foot player that brings a 'buzz saw' mentality in all situations on the ice. Making my pro debut with Chicago was a great start for me: it helped me see how different players prepare physically and mentally. In addition to building on that, I want to continue to learn from the older players and bring great habits to practice and the rink, and do whatever I can to help us win this season."

"Patrick is the exact type of player we're looking for in our culture and organization. He's hungry and coachable, and he's played some great hockey under some great coaches at a high level," Kyle Mountain, Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations said of Moynihan's signing. "The expectation is for Patrick to come in and be an offensive weapon for us. He has great habits with the puck, is shifty, and uses his skating ability well to generate scoring opportunities. Having won a World Junior Championship gold medal, and seeing his collegiate success, I have no doubt that he'll help us win games and build on our quest to lift the Kelly Cup this season."

From Millis, Massachusetts, Moynihan, 23, played five seasons of NCAA hockey, playing with Providence College for four seasons and Notre Dame for his final campaign. In total, he racked up 95 points (47g-48ast) in 159 games between the Friars and Fighting Irish. Before playing in the collegiate ranks, Moynihan played for the United States National Team Development Program, and represented Team USA in international competition. With Team USA, he is a two-time World Junior Championship medalist, earning bronze in 2019 and Gold in 2021. Moynihan was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft (6th Rd/#158).

