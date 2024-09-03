Defenseman Horvath Re-Signs in Maine

September 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners defenseman Jason Horvath

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the re-signing of defenseman Jason Horvath on Tuesday. Horvath joined the Mariners midway through the 2023-24 season, marking his second stint with the organization.

Horvath, 24, originally became a Mariner in 2021-22, which was his rookie campaign. That season, he appeared in 37 games, registering 13 points (1 goal, 12 assists). The Mariners traded Horvath to the Wheeling Nailers during the following offseason, although he would never appear in a game for them.

The blue-liner from Russell, ON re-joined the Mariners last January, when he returned to North American following a stint in Romania for Gyergyói HK. In 19 games for the Mariners in 2023-24, Horvath registered four assists.

Between his stops in Maine, Horvath also played for two other ECHL organizations: the Trois-Rivieres Lions and Rapid City Rush, both during the 2022-23 season. Prior to turning pro, he native spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League - two seasons for the Shawinigan Cataractes, and two for the Halifax Mooseheads where he was an alternate captain in his final year.

"For me, it was an easy decision to come back and play for the Mariners," said Horvath. "I love this city, this organization, the coaching staff, and my teammates, but what tops it off is playing in front of the best fans in the league. I am very excited to get things going with this new group of guys."

The Mariners have now announced seventeen players to the 2024-2025 roster, which can be viewed here.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available beginning September 18th.

