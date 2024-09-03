Tickets on Sale Now

September 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now.

The Thunder are set to play a 36-game home schedule, with the home opener taking place Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Adirondack will also welcome the Wheeling Nailers (March 7-10), the Indy Fuel (March 26, 28 and 29), and the Orlando Solar Bears (January 10-12).

"We're thrilled to welcome back fans to Cool Insuring Arena this season," said Team President Jeff Mead. "We had a historic season last year going all the way to game six of the Eastern Conference Final, record attendance, and we're looking to keep that momentum going this season with the most season ticket holders since the Adirondack Red Wings days."

The Thunder will host the Reading Royals in preseason action on Friday, October 11 at Cool Insuring Arena. Tickets to the preseason game are just $10. Full and half season ticket holders will receive their seat for free to the preseason home game on October 11.

Single game tickets can be purchased at the Seat Geek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, at the Thunder Front Offices inside Cool Insuring Arena or at https://seatgeek.com/adirondack-thunder-tickets.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

