K-Wings 50th Anniversary Promotional Schedule Released

September 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the team's 50th Anniversary Season promotional schedule Tuesday with single-game tickets going on sale today.

Single-game tickets for all 36 home games are available for purchase at Wings Event Center's Box Office and online HERE, starting at 10 a.m (Sept. 3). Also, the Box Office's seasonal hours shift to new hours of operation (Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday from Noon to 4:00 p.m., Friday from Noon to 6:00 p.m., and GAMEDAYS from Noon til the end of the game).

Kalamazoo is also excited to announce the team will play two preseason games before the 2024-25 season. The K-Wings are set to host one of its two exhibition games versus the Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at Wings Event Center ($8 before Gameday & $10 day of game). K-Wings Season Ticket Holders receive free admission to the game and 2024-25 Season Ticket Holder Packet pickup begins on Oct. 8 thru Oct. 10 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and on Preseason Gameday (Oct. 11, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.). Click HERE if you want to join the High Flyers and become a 2024-25 season ticket holder.

Kalamazoo's 36-game home schedule features two pinnacle ECHL events in the team's Home Opener / Guinness World Record Game (Oct. 19), presented by Bronson, and the 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend (Jan. 17 & 18), presented by Discover Kalamazoo & Firekeepers. Also, a mix of popular past and exciting new promotions are on the docket.

The Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage game pits the K-Wings versus the Toledo Walleye on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. and replaces the ECHL All-Star Game this season. The entire weekend is primed to pay homage to Kalamazoo's rich hockey history and is packed with fan experiences for the whole family.

Fan favorite returners are Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 10), 'Black Excellence Celebration' (Feb. 7), Pucks N' Paws (Mar. 29), and the annual New Year's Eve game (Dec. 31). Kalamazoo's featured new promotions include Legacy Night (Nov.1), Eras Night (Nov. 2), Down Syndrome Celebration (Dec. 27), Elvis Night (Jan. 25), Autism Acceptance Day (Jan. 26), Grateful Dead Night (Feb. 8), and EmpowHER Night (Mar. 8).

Kalamazoo also plays five home games on its world-famous colored ice, including Orange Ice (Oct. 27), Lavender Ice/Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 30), Rainbow Ice (Jan. 4), Pink Ice (Feb. 14), and Green Ice (Mar. 15).

The K-Wings continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo Wings Group Specials, 5-Pack, Half-Season Ticket Packages, Season Ticket Packages and Business Insider Season Tickets are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.

