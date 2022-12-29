Wichita Native Anderson Joins Front Office

December 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the hiring of Brooks Anderson as a Ticket Sales Executive.

Anderson joined the Thunder as an intern at the start of the season. Born in Louisiana, Anderson has spent the majority of his life in Wichita. He is currently attending Wichita State University and is working on his Bachelors in Business Administration.

He previously worked in sales at T-Mobile in El Dorado prior to his time with the Thunder. Anderson is looking forward to building a career in sports.

"My personal goals are to work in sports and progress to the highest level I can," stated Anderson. "I hope for this career to continue towards success and I'm very excited to get going with the Wichita Thunder."

Wichita closes the 2022 portion of the schedule with two road games in Texas against Allen starting on Friday night.

The Thunder returns home to open 2023 with their first meeting against Idaho on Wednesday, January 4.

Join us on January 4 for Winning Wednesday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's for just $40. The gift cards are limited to the first 50 packages purchased. To buy tickets, click here.

2022 is coming to an end and we have a deal for you. Save on the rest of the season. Get four quarter season plans in premium and get an immediate upgrade to VIP seating for just $200 per seat. This offer also includes four extra complimentary tickets, a photo on the ice and a signed puck by your favorite player. Contact the office today to reserve yours or click here.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.