Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Lions

December 29, 2022







TROIS-RIVIERES - Ryan Smith scored his fourth goal in the last three games, but it wasn't enough on Thursday night as the Adirondack Thunder fell to the Trois-Rivieres Lions, 4-2.

The Lions took a 1-0 lead early in the game as Brett Stapley beat Isaac Poulter above the right leg pad for his second of the year. Assists were given to Jonathan Joanette and Chrystopher Collin just 3:05 into the game for a 1-0 lead.

Adirondack responded on the power play as Ryan Smith scored his fourth goal in the last three games to tie the game up at one. Colin Long sent a pass to the top of the crease and Smith got a piece of the puck and it trickled by goaltender Francis Marotte. Smith's goal came 5:51 into the game with assists from Long and Xavier Parent.

While Garrett Van Wyhe sat in the penalty box for high sticking, Ryan Francis blasted a one timer into the net from the left circle to give the Lions a 2-1 lead after one period of play.

Riley McKay scored 4:32 into the second period to give the Lions a 3-1 lead. Ryan Francis fed the puck to McKay on a two-on-one rush, and he beat Poulter for the two-goal advantage. Assists were credited to Francis and Nicolas Lariviere and the Thunder were down two heading to the third.

The Thunder made it a one-goal game again in the third period. Xavier Parent lifted a one-timer from the right circle over the shoulder of Francis Marotte at the 5:58 mark. Colin Long and Jake Ryczek were given the assists on Parent's eighth of the season and Adirondack trailed 3-2.

The Lions added an empty-net goal for the 4-2 win.

