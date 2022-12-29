ECHL Transactions - December 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 29, 2022:

Adirondack:

Add Garrett VanWyhe, F activated from reserve

Delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Delete Joe Widmar, F traded to Florida

Cincinnati:

Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Delete Kohen Olischefski, F recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Add Ben Masella, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Xavier Cormier, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve

Delete Oliver Chau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Alex Peters, D recalled by Bakersfield

Indy:

Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Alec Broetzman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Kansas City:

Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Tristan Mullin, F activated from reserve

Delete Callum Booth, G placed on reserve

Delete Luke Morgan, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Maine:

Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Andrew Peski, D loaned to Springfield

Delete Stan Basisty, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Foget, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Darion Hanson, G activated from reserve

Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Toledo:

Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Joseph Nardi, F recalled by Manitoba

Utah:

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG

