ECHL Transactions - December 29
December 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 29, 2022:
Adirondack:
Add Garrett VanWyhe, F activated from reserve
Delete Yannick Turcotte, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Delete Joe Widmar, F traded to Florida
Cincinnati:
Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Delete Kohen Olischefski, F recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Add Ben Masella, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Xavier Cormier, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve
Delete Oliver Chau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Alex Peters, D recalled by Bakersfield
Indy:
Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Alec Broetzman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)
Kansas City:
Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Tristan Mullin, F activated from reserve
Delete Callum Booth, G placed on reserve
Delete Luke Morgan, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Maine:
Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Andrew Peski, D loaned to Springfield
Delete Stan Basisty, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Foget, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Darion Hanson, G activated from reserve
Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Toledo:
Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Joseph Nardi, F recalled by Manitoba
Utah:
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
