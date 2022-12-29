ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
December 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Reading's Evan Barratt has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #365, Wheeling at Reading, on Dec. 28.
Barratt was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing under Rule #52.2 at 20:00 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Barratt will miss Reading's game at Wheeling on Dec. 30.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2022
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Brenden Kotyk Named Head Coach of Eastern Conference at ECHL All-Star Game - South Carolina Stingrays
- Idaho's Sheen, South Carolina's Kotyk Named Coaches for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen Named Coach for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Sheen and Kotyk Named Coaches for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Tonight's the Final 2022 Home Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades to Hold First Responder Jersey Auction Benefitting Tunnels to Towers Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Kyle Keyser Reassigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Wichita Native Anderson Joins Front Office - Wichita Thunder
- Blades Look to End Skid against Orlando - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.