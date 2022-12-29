ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

December 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Reading's Evan Barratt has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #365, Wheeling at Reading, on Dec. 28.

Barratt was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing under Rule #52.2 at 20:00 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Barratt will miss Reading's game at Wheeling on Dec. 30.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.