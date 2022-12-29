Blades Look to End Skid against Orlando
December 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will look to get back in the win column against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 pm Thursday, December 29 at the Amway Center.
The Everblades have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Last night, Florida fell 2-1 in overtime against the Jacksonville Icemen. Kyle Neuber scored the Everblades lone goal.
Orlando played at home last night, picking up a 4-2 over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on the back of a three-goal first period.
Florida is 2-2-1-0 against Orlando this season, most recently winning 5-3 on December 21 at Hertz Arena.
This is the fourth of five meetings between these teams in December and the only one in Orlando.
