Tonight's the Final 2022 Home Game

Head coach Marc-André Bergeron's Lions will be out to avenge Tuesday night's loss to Adirondack, when the Thunder overcame a two-goal deficit to win the game 3-2. The Lions are starting a three-games-in-three-days scenario, as after tonight's match-up against Adirondack the team travels to Portland, Maine for a two-game series against the Maine Mariners. Tonight's game will be the last to be played in Colisée Vidéotron in 2022 and it should be quite the encounter, as both teams are looking to solidify their hold on the fourth and final playoff spot in the North division.

Players to watch

With Anthony Beauregard being called up by the Laval Rocket, Nicolas Guay will centre the first line. The 23-year-old has been on a tear of late, registering two assists and 14 shots on goal in his last three games.

Thunder forward Ryan Smith had a game to remember on Tuesday, scoring both the tying and game-winning goals. The Lions' defence will have to keep a close eye on him tonight.

