Everblades to Hold First Responder Jersey Auction Benefitting Tunnels to Towers Foundation

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will be hosting a virtual auction on the DASH app for game-worn First Responders Jerseys this week. The auction will open Wednesday, January 4th at 10:00 am. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to Tunnels to Towers Foundation. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Everblades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Saturday, January 7th at 7:00pm for First Responders Night, presented by WestShore OMS Specialists at Hertz Arena as they face the Orlando Solar Bears. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

WestShore OMS Specialists is offering two (2) COMPLIMENTARY tickets to local SWFL First Responders with the opportunity to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate for the game. First responders can claim their complimentary tickets HERE.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, at 10:00 am through Friday, Jan. 6th at 5:00 pm on the DASH app. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Brody Claeys #1 Cole Moberg #2 Ben Masella #3

Brandon Hickey #4 First Responders Jersey #5 First Responders Jersey #6

Austin Crossley #7 First Responders Jersey #8 Jake Smith #15

Cam Darcy #11 James McEwan #12 Lief Mattson #16

Robert Calisti #17 Michael Neville #13 Xavier Cormier #18

Robert Carpenter #19 Oliver Chau #20 Joe Pendenza #22

Nathan Staios #21 Stefan Leblanc #23 Nolan Kneen #27

Kyle Neuber #24 Kody McDonald #26 Cam Morrison #29

Kobe Roth #36 Nick Lappin #28 Evan Fitzpatrick #30

Blake Winiecki #41 Levko Koper #40 Cam Johnson #33

Lukas Kälble #49 Jake Smith #15 Swampee #00

Everbabes #22 Everbabes #22 Everbabes #22

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 pm on Saturday, Jan. 7. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 pm on Saturday Jan. 7. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 pm on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

The next home game for the Everblades will be Friday, December 30th at 7:30 pm against the Orlando Solar Bears, save with our 239 deals of the week! 2 tickets, 2 programs and a large popcorn for just $39!

