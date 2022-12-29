Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen Named Coach for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

BOISE, ID - The ECHL announced today that Everett Sheen has earned the right to serve as the coach for the western conference all-stars for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare. The game takes place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia and will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

In his third season as the Steelheads' head coach, Sheen has led Idaho to their best start in franchise history with a 23-3-0-1 record. Last night the Steelheads tied their win streak in the franchise's ECHL modern era at nine games as they have the most wins (23), points (47), and highest winning percentage (.870) in the entire league.

Idaho has scored the most goals for and allowed the fewest against outscoring their opponents 121-53 through their first 27 games. They hold the league's top ranked power-play (26/96, 27.1%) and penalty-kill (86/97, 88.7%).

Sheen began his coaching career as an assistant with Idaho beginning in 2016-17 and served in that role for three seasons. At just 32-years-old he was hired as head coach on July 11, 2019 becoming the second youngest-head coach in Steelheads history at the time. In 160 games as head coach, he has posted an overall record of (95-54-5-6).

Prior to coaching, He played 319 career ECHL games with Reading, Ontario and Colorado, scoring 137 points (48g-89a). He also spent time with the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins during the 2011-12 season. Sheen played four seasons of college hockey at College of the Holy Cross, serving as captain in his junior and senior seasons.

