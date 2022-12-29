Kyle Keyser Reassigned to Maine

December 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Goaltender Kyle Keyser was reassigned to Maine from the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins on Thursday. It will be Keyser's second career stint with the Mariners, after he started one game last season.

Keyser, 23, is a native of Coral Springs, FL. Coming out of the Ontario Hockey League, he signed an entry-level deal with Boston in the spring of 2019, and re-signed this past summer. Since joining the Bruins organization, he's split time between the AHL and ECHL. He played 33 games for P-Bruins last season, posting a record of 11-14-7, a 2.75 goals against average, and a .908 save percentage. He has played previously in the ECHL with the Atlanta Gladiators and Jacksonville Icemen, in addition to his one appearance with the Mariners on January 21st, 2022 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

This season, Keyser got off to a strong start for Providence before suffering an injury in early November. He posted a 4-0-1 record through his first five starts, with a 1.87 GAA and a .931 SV%.

The Mariners host their final game of 2022 on Friday against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 7:15 PM with a Concourse Carnival and a winter beanie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Martin's Point Health Care. It's also "Mainah's Day." After playing New Year's Eve in Worcester, they're back home on New Year's Day to host the Railers at 3 PM.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.