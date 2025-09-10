Wichita Blanks Corpus Christi
Published on September 9, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Wichita Wind Surge News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Sam Armstrong, Logan Whitaker, and Mike Paredes combined to give up just two hits in a combined 4-0 shutout victory for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. The Wind Surge move up a half game on the Tulsa Drillers and are 1.5 games back from a playoff spot.
After just one man overall reached on a walk through the first two innings, Ricardo Olivar slapped an RBI single to right field to get Wichita on the board in the top of the third. Harry Genth later scampered home after an infield popup dropped to the right of the pitcher's mound to make it 2-0 Wind Surge in the top of the fifth.
Ben Ross and Maddux Houghton slugged a pair of solo shots to left field in the top of the sixth inning to double the Wind Surge lead to 4-0.
Armstrong earned the win to improve to 3-1 with Wichita after five frames of two-hit baseball with two walks and three strikeouts. Whitaker and Paredes had matching final lines out of the bullpen: two innings with a walk and two strikeouts each.
POSTGAME NOTES
The Wind Surge are a game and a half back of the Tulsa Drillers for the playoff spot.
Kala'i Rosario steals two bases, now has 28 on the year.
Wichita pitchers stranded Corpus Christi on the bases for six straight innings between the home halves of the third and eighth.
Sam Armstrong is now 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA in three road starts with the Wind Surge.
Wichita records their 13th shutout win of the season, ranking second in the Texas League.
The Wind Surge continue their final regular season series against the Corpus Christi Hooks on September 10 at 6:35 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.
