2026 Frisco College Baseball Classic Field Unveiled

Published on September 9, 2025

Frisco, TX - Peak Events, LLC, is excited to announce the field for the 10th annual Frisco College Baseball Classic, set for Riders Field on Feb. 27-March 1, 2026. The participating teams include Alabama, Houston, Iowa, and Oregon State.

"This will be the 10th anniversary of the Frisco Classic which is a testament to the amazing partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders" said Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events. "The Frisco Classic has become synonymous with the best of the best in the early season and has set the standard of how early season college baseball should operate. We are excited to again welcome 4 great teams and their amazing fans to help us celebrate this accomplishment and to make this event the best one yet!"

The 2026 Frisco Classic will host four top-tier teams over three days of play at Riders Field, which serves as the home of the Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders. The weekend tournament will have two games per day in a round-robin format.

The schedule features:

Friday, Feb. 27: Houston vs. Oregon State, 2 p.m.; Alabama vs. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28: Iowa vs. Houston, noon; Alabama vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 1: Oregon State vs. Iowa, 11 a.m.; Houston vs. Alabama, 3 p.m.

All times listed are Central Standard Time and subject to change.

Tickets can be purchased on a per-day basis or as a weekend package in select seating sections. Both reserved and general admission options are available at www.peak.events. On the same site, fans traveling to Frisco can also find discounted hotel rates. Plus,

all-inclusive packages are available, including lodging, game tickets, and in-stadium hospitality.

"Once again, we're thrilled to welcome Peak Events back to Riders Field for one of the premier college baseball tournaments in the country," said Scott Burchett, Frisco RoughRiders General Manager. "We're looking forward to kicking off our 2026 baseball season here in Frisco with some of the best college baseball has to offer, both on the field and in the stands. Peak Events has been an amazing partner, and they make this event truly the best outside of Omaha."

All six games are set to be broadcast exclusively via D1Baseball.com.

Follow @FriscoClassic on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook to stay up-to-date with tournament information.







