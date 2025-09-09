Homestand Highlights: Sod Poodles Welcome Double-A Affiliate of the Athletics - Midland RockHounds

Published on September 9, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles return to HODGETOWN for the final homestand of the 2025 regular season as they have their sights set on clinching a postseason berth in the Yellow City. With a magic number of one and six games remaining on the schedule, Amarillo needs only one win or one Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers) loss to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Following a tough two-week stretch against a pair of opponents fighting for their own playoff spot in the North Division, the Soddies now turn their attention to the visiting Midland RockHounds (Double-A, Athletics). As the Soddies look to cap a remarkable and memorable regular season and Second Half, an incredible week's worth of promotions serves as a complementary piece to what could prove to be a celebratory homestand at HODGETOWN. The Soddies could clinch the Second Half as soon as tonight, needing only one victory to do so over the next six days. Should they emerge victorious at any point this week or Frisco falls at any point, postseason baseball in Amarillo will be guaranteed. Game one of the South Division Series would take place at HODGETOWN on the night of Tuesday, September 16 against the First Half-winning RockHounds.

The homestand kicks off with Taco Tuesday, Wiener Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday as the first three promotional nights with Tuesday and Thursday featuring the final Pointy Boots de Amarillo and Yellow City Pigweeds alternate identity games of the season. An unforgettable weekend begins Friday as D-Backs Night will feature guest appearances by Arizona Diamondbacks Hall of Famer Luis Gonzalez and D-Backs mascot Baxter! Fireworks will cap off Friday's action, but it won't stop there as Soddies SKYFEST takes place on Saturday, featuring the biggest fireworks display of the season. Saturday's festivities will also include a special edition Steamboat Willie jersey worn on field by players and coaches that will be autographed and auctioned LIVE after the game! The homestand concludes on Sunday with a mystery bag giveaway going to the first 1,500 fans entering the ballpark prior to the regular season finale.

All single-game tickets for the homestand are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Tuesday, September 9 - 6:35 p.m.

-

Taco Tuesday presented by Ford - Fans can enjoy two tacos for $3 and $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands -

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Pointy Boots de Amarillo for the final time this season -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance -

First Pitch - Ford -

Marketing Tables - Ford, Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance, Raising Cane's -

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance -

National Anthem - Sara Burke -

Launch-A-Ball - 806 Bombsquad 10U

-

Lace up your running shoes, because Kids Run the Bases presented by Street Auto Group follows the action on Tuesday night! -

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 10 - 6:35 p.m.

-

Wiener Wednesday presented by Fast Restorations - Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands. -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Goodman Engraving -

First Pitch - Fast Restorations -

Marketing Tables - Fast Restorations, Goodman Engraving, T-Mobile -

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Goodman Engraving -

National Anthem - Mallarie McCormack -

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 11 - 6:35 p.m.

-

Thirsty Thursday© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas! -

FINAL Yellow City Pigweeds game of the season! -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Andrea's Project -

First Pitch - Texas Blue Lake Pools -

Marketing Tables -Texas Blue Lake Pools, Andrea's Project, Raising Cane's, T-Mobile -

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Andrea's Project -

National Anthem - Daniel Rigsby -

Color Guard - Amarillo Civil Air Patrol TigerShark Composite Squadron -

God Bless America - Shelley Hall -

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 12 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Fireworks Friday presented by Amarillo College - enjoy a display set to Latin/Hispanic Hits! -

D-Backs Night presented by Amarillo College -

Arizona Diamondbacks Hall of Famer Luis Gonzalez and D-Backs mascot Baxter will be in attendance! -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Sound by Design -

First Pitch - Amarillo College -

Marketing Tables - Amarillo College, Sound by Design, Express Employment, T-Mobile -

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Sound by Design -

National Anthem - Jentry Merker -

Launch-A-Ball - West Texas Grapplers -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 13 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Soddies SKYFEST presented by Maxor and VytlOne -

Don't miss the BIGGEST and FINAL fireworks show of the year! -

Fireworks theme - Happily Ever After -

Bluey Meet and Greet -

Don't miss your chance to meet everyone's favorite Blue Heeler! -

Steamboat Willie jerseys -

Select Soddies will autograph their game-worn jerseys for a LIVE AUCTION after the game -

Some jerseys will be put up for auction online following the game. -

Ceremonial First Pitch - A-MAX Insurance, Alpha Media -

First Pitch - Maxor, VytlOne -

Marketing Tables - Maxor, VytlOne, A-MAX Insurance, Bomb City Vodka, Sparkman Orthodontics, Raising Cane's. Alpha Media, T-Mobile

-

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - A-MAX Insurance -

National Anthem - Amarillo Youth Choirs -

Launch-A-Ball - West Texas Grapplers -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 14 - 1:05 p.m.

-

Mystery Bag Giveaway presented by Plains Dairy -

All bags are filled with miscellaneous merchandise and past giveaway items -

First 1,500 fans -

One giveaway per person, per ticket. -

Bluey Meet and Greet -

Don't miss your chance to meet everyone's favorite Blue Heeler! -

Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders -

Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Sonic will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game! -

Ceremonial First Pitch - Joe Castillo (Optimum), Dr. Rodney Gonzalez (Amarillo VA), The Bair Foundation -

First Pitch - Plains Dairy -

Marketing Tables - Plains Dairy, Amarillo VA, The Bair Foundation, T-Mobile -

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - The Bair Foundation -

National Anthem - Tia Van Ryn -

God Bless America - Amy Assiter -

Launch-A-Ball - Amarillo Lady Gators -

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.







Texas League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.