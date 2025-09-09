Country Star Dustin Lynch Performs Thursday at Whataburger Field
Published on September 9, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Country music singer/songwriter Dustin Lynch is set to perform a postgame concert Thursday night at Whataburger Field, with post-concert fireworks following! The event is presented by Thomas J. Henry Law.
Lynch is a multi-platinum recording artist who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2019. His nine No. 1 singles include "Thinking 'Bout You," Good Girl" and "Ridin' Roads." Lynch's debut song "Cowboys and Angels" earned two Academy of Country Music awards.
Thursday is also First Responders Night presented by LyondellBasell, with 2,000 fans taking home a First Responders Jersey.
Ballpark gates open at 5:05 PM and first pitch between the Hooks (Astros) and Wichita Wind Surge (Twins) is at 6:35.
