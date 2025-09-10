Surge Blank Hooks in Opener

Published on September 9, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Ben Ross and Maddux Houghton both hit solo home runs in the sixth inning Tuesday night, helping Wichita finish a 4-0 victory over the Hooks before 2,546 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi starter James Hicks turned in another impressive start, holding the Wind Surge to one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine in five innings. Hicks, the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week, has racked up 21 strikeouts against two earned runs in 11 innings over his last two starts.

The Hooks were held to two hits: two-out singles in the third and fourth by Orlando Martinez and Jeron Williams.

John Garcia reached base twice via walks.

Patrick Halligan was electric out of the Corpus Christi bullpen, striking out four in two scoreless innings.







