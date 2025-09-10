Brendan Donovan Rehabs in Double-A Springfield Victory
Published on September 9, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals picked up their 85th victory of the season by defeating the San Antonio Missions 7-5 on Tuesday night. Their franchise win record continues to grow as they moved to 37-6 against Texas League South Division opponents this season.
DECISIONS:
W: Michael Watson (2-1)
L: Jagger Haynes (3-4)
The Springfield offense is rolling again tonight. pic.twitter.com/a9SiszbqSm - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) September 10, 2025
NOTES:
Brendan Donovan began a rehab in Springfield. He went 0-for-1 with three walks in his first game of what is expected to be a multi-game assignment. This was the first time in his career that he rehabbed in Springfield. He played 50 games for the club in 2021.
Reigning Texas League Player of the Week Ramon Mendoza drove in a pair of runs in the second. He went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk.
Chen-Wei Lin made his second Hammons Field start. He lasted three innings, giving up one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out six.
Miguel Ugueto tallied three hits for the Cardinals out of the leadoff spot.
UP NEXT:
Wednesday, September 10, 6:35 PM at Hammons Field vs San Antonio Missions
LHP Pete Hansen (8-4, 3.91) vs TBA
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
Purina Woof Wednesday, Worship Wednesday, Doggy Discount ($4 off if you bring your dog)
