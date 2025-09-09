Hicks Named TL Pitcher of Week After 12-K Start in SA

Published on September 9, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks right-hander James Hicks is Texas League Pitcher of the Week after striking out 12 against two Missions baserunners over a career-best 6.0 innings September 3 in San Antonio.

While turning in the most strikeouts by a Corpus Christi hurler this season, Hicks retired the first 15 in order, whiffing nine over the first five frames. After yielding a lead-off homer in the 6th, the 24-year-old from Conway Arkansas breezed three of the next four, cementing a new career-high for strikeouts via 91 pitches. This is the first league award for Hicks, who joins RHP Jose Fleury (Apr 7-13) in Hooks receiving a TL weekly honor this season.

Coincidentally, 12 strikeouts have been the single-game high by Hooks pitchers in six of the past eight campaigns with the following standard-bearers: LHP Evan Grills & RHP Frances Martes in 2016, LHP Framber Valdez in 2018, RHP Enoli Paredes in 2019, RHP Jaime Melendez in 2022, RHP Spencer Arrighetti in 2023, RHP Miguel Ullola in 2024.

LHP Luis Cruz & LHP Xavier Cedeño hold the club record for Ks in a contest by striking out 14, with Cruz accomplishing the feat Aug 26, 2013 in a complete-game, 2-hit shutout (29 BF, 109 P) at San Antonio. Cedeño made Hooks history Jun 27, 2011 vs. Frisco, yielding only 1 hit in 6.2 scoreless innings (23 BF, 91 P) at Whataburger Field.







Texas League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.