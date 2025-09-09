Drillers Add Top Prospects de Paula and Hope to Roster

Outfielder Josue De Paula

The top two prospects in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system have been added to the Tulsa Drillers roster. Outfielder Josue De Paula, who is ranked as the #1 prospect in the Dodgers system by MLB Pipeline, and outfielder Zyhir Hope, who is ranked as the #2 prospect, were both assigned to the Drillers active roster from the High-A Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday.

Pitcher Cameron Day was also added from the Loons.

The regular season for Great Lakes ended on Sunday.

De Paula made headlines earlier this season when he was named the MVP of the Futures Game after hitting a three-run homer that propelled the National League team to a victory. Hope also played in the game, finishing with one hit in two at-bats.

De Paula is ranked overall by MLB Pipeline as the 12th best prospect in all of Minor League Baseball, and Hope is ranked the 19th best.

In 98 games with the Loons this season, De Paula hit .263 with 12 home runs, 44 RBI and 32 stolen bases. On Monday, he was named the Midwest League's Player of the Week after hitting .409 with 2 homers and 8 runs driven in the final week of the regular season.

Hope finished at .264 with 13 home runs, 75 RBI and 26 stolen bases in 121 games at Great Lakes.

Day pitched in 33 games with the Loons, including 4 starts. The right-hander was 5-6 with a 4.17 ERA with 6 saves.

Since August 1, Day has a 0.60 ERA with 3 saves in 11 relief appearances.

All three players will be available for Drillers manager Eric Wedge when Tulsa hosts Arkansas to begin the final week of the season. The Drillers are battling for the final spot in the 2025 Texas League Playoffs.

