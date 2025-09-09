Ten-Time Gold Glover Nolan Arenado, All-Star Brendan Donovan Expected to Rehab with Springfield

Published on September 9, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Eight-time All-Star, ten-time Gold Glove winner and five-time Sliver Slugger Nolan Arenado is expected to join Double-A Springfield as a part of a Major League Rehab Assignment starting Wednesday at Hammons Field. He will join All-Star and Gold Glover Brendon Donovan who begins a Rehab Assignment on Tuesday.

ABOUT NOLAN ARENADO

The six-time Platinum Glove winning third baseman has been sidelined since August 1 with a shoulder strain and is expected to play in multiple games during the Springfield Cardinals' final regular season homestand of the 2025 season. This marks the first time since August 30, 2012 that Arenado plays at Hammons Field. During the 2012 season, then in the Colorado Rockies Minor League system, he played 134 games for the Tulsa Drillers as a Texas League Midseason All-Star and MLB Future's Game Selection.

ABOUT BRENDAN DONOVAN

The 2025 National League All-Star returns to the Springfield for the first time since 2021. In 50 games for the SpringBirds, Donovan slashed .319/.411/.449 with 28 RBI. Since his time in the Minors, the infielder has solidified himself on the Major League roster, hitting .280 across four seasons. This past July, he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career after hitting .297 and slugging eight home runs for St. Louis across 89 games before the break. This will mark the first time he rehabs with Double-A Springfield.

Springfield is in the midst of their most successful regular season in team history, currently with an ever-growing franchise-record 84 wins heading into play Tuesday. With a First-Half North Division Championship under their belt, Springfield is set to host games two and three on Thursday, September 18 and Friday, September 19 (if necessary) of the North Division Championship Round at Hammons Field against a divisional opponent yet to be determined.

This final six-game regular season series against the San Antonion Missions features exciting promotions at Hammons Field, listed below:

(All Homestand) Nurse Cooler Bag Theme Ticket

Tuesday, September 9, 6:35 PM: Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday ($2 Hot Dogs and Bratwursts), Texas Flood Jersey Auction, Best Friends Day Ticket Offer (BOGO ticket if you bring your best friend to the box office)

Wednesday, September 10, 6:35 PM: Purina Woof Wednesday, Worship Wednesday, Doggy Discount ($4 off if you bring your dog)

Thursday, September 11, 6:35 PM: Thirsty Thursday, Patriotic Fireworks

Friday, September 12, 7:05 PM: Mercy Lightweight Performance Hoodie Giveaway (2,000), Friday Fireworks presented by Burrell's Be Well Community, Teal Jersey auction benefiting GYN Cancers Alliance, Teacher Belt Bag Theme Ticket

Saturday, September 13, 6:35 PM: Loren Cook Company José Oquendo Bobble-Arm Giveaway (2,000), Fans-On-Field MEGA Fireworks Celebration presented by 104.7 The Cave, Teal Jersey auction benefiting GYN Cancers Alliance,

Sunday, September 14, 1:05 PM: Fan Appreciation Day Free Voucher for 2026 Springfield Game (All Fans), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

