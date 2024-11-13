Why the Burden of Being a No. 1 Seed Is a Challenge All Its Own: USL All Access

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr dig into the past weekend of action in the USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix, and why being the No. 1 seed serves as a blessing and a curse after both Louisville City FC and New Mexico United were eliminated after sitting on top of their respective conferences during the regular season.

Watts and Kerr also break down what made the difference in each of the Conference Semifinals, including the tactical move that turned the game in Las Vegas Lights FC's favor against New Mexico United, and how the Charleston Battery's control centrally powered its comeback against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. There's also trivia featuring one of the icons of the USL Championship Playoffs, and a tribute to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Zach Zandi after his game-changing performance on Sunday night.

