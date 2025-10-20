Who Scored the Best Goal of 2025 in MLS?: AT&T Goal of the Year Nominees
Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Watch all 16 nominees for the 2025 MLS Goal of the Year, featuring Lionel Messi, stunning bicycle kicks, and unbelievable long-range goals! Ã°Å¸'Â¥
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from October 20, 2025
- Mateo Silvetti Rises to the Occasion, Stars for Argentina at FIFA U-20 World Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Crew, City of Columbus Ready to 'Clock In' for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs as New Campaign Unites Black & Gold Fans - Columbus Crew SC
- CF Montréal Exercises Options of Three Players for the 2026 Season - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.