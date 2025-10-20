MLS Major League Soccer

Who Scored the Best Goal of 2025 in MLS?: AT&T Goal of the Year Nominees

Published on October 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


Watch all 16 nominees for the 2025 MLS Goal of the Year, featuring Lionel Messi, stunning bicycle kicks, and unbelievable long-range goals! Ã°Å¸'Â¥

Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from October 20, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central