Who Remembers DROGBA in 2018?!

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







On this day in 2018, Didier Drogba scored a BANGER for Phoenix Rising FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026

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