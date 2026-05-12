Who Remembers DROGBA in 2018?!
Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
On this day in 2018, Didier Drogba scored a BANGER for Phoenix Rising FC.
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026
- Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar on Loan from Real Salt Lake - Las Vegas Lights FC
- USL CUP Preview: Rhode Island FC at Portland Hearts of Pine: May 16, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Brian McBride Brings World Cup Experience to Brooklyn FC - Brooklyn FC
- Alex Mendez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Careaga Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Hartford Athletic
- LSC Litters Week 10 Team of the Week with Firmino, Goodrum, Ordóñez Receiving Honors - Lexington SC
- Úlfarsson Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 10 - Loudoun United FC
- Monterey Bay FC Join Forces with Stevenson School to Broadcast Monterey Bay Sirens - Monterey Bay FC
- Campuzano Named USLC Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies and Miami Set for Crucial Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Match - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Cristo Fernández - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Phoenix Rising Comes Back to Earn 1-1 Draw against San Antonio FC
- Rising Comes Back for 1-1 Draw against SAFC
- Adrian Pelayo and the Woman Who Never Let him Quit
- Phoenix Rising Signs Midfielder Gilberto Rivera on Loan
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. San Antonio FC