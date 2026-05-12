USL Phoenix Rising FC

Who Remembers DROGBA in 2018?!

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video


On this day in 2018, Didier Drogba scored a BANGER for Phoenix Rising FC.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026


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