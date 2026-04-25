"Who Are Ultimately the Favorites to Raise this Cup?": Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview
Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Ahead of this season's Prinx Tires USL Cup, Devon Kerr and Dan Lucas dive into group play, qualification tiebreakers, miracle runs of old, potential for ones anew, and more on the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview Show!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 24, 2026
- Edison Elementary Claims 3-1 Victory over Patrick Henry in OCSC Foundation Anaheim Elementary District Championship - Orange County SC
- Orange County SC Takes on El Paso in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Orange County SC
- Locomotive Open Prinx Tires USL Cup on the Road at Orange County SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Sporting Jax - Miami FC
- Republic FC Acquires Tyler Wolff on Loan from Real Salt Lake - Sacramento Republic FC
- First Team Opportunities Prepare Academy Players for MLS NEXT Flex Success - Sacramento Republic FC
- Governor McKee, Commissioner Infante-Green, and Rhode Island FC Launch Attendance Matters RI Partnership to Boost Student Attendance - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Open USL Cup Play against Defending League One Champions - FC Tulsa
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Birmingham Legion FC 4/25/26 - San Antonio FC
- Hello New Friend: United Welcomes USL League 1 Side AV Alta FC to New Mexico - New Mexico United
- I-25 Derby Returns: Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs Colorado Rapids - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Hartford Athletic Hosts Rhode Island FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Matchup - Hartford Athletic
- Monterey Bay FC Begin Prinx Tires USL Cup Playing Host against Oakland Roots - Monterey Bay FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Starts Third Competition of Season - Louisville City FC
- LSC Men Begin 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Campaign vs. Forward Madison FC - Lexington SC
- Barton Malow Selected to Build Detroit City Football Club's New 15,000-Seat AlumniFi Field - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Announces Strategic Partnership with Net World Sports - FC Tulsa
- Battery Open USL Cup Play at Loudoun on Saturday - Charleston Battery
- Rowdies Partner with Beasley Media Group for Broadcasts on Florida Alumni Radio - Tampa Bay Rowdies
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