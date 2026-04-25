"Who Are Ultimately the Favorites to Raise this Cup?": Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Ahead of this season's Prinx Tires USL Cup, Devon Kerr and Dan Lucas dive into group play, qualification tiebreakers, miracle runs of old, potential for ones anew, and more on the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview Show!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 24, 2026

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