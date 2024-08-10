Whitecaps Wash Away Carp, 8-0

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps dominated on all fronts, as the pitching staff collected their second shutout of the series while prospects Thayron Liranzo and Roberto Campos delivered two massive swings in an 8-0 win over the Beloit Sky Carp in front of 7,295 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps starter Joe Miller enjoyed his longest start of the 2024 season, tossing six shutout innings without the benefit of a strikeout as he combined with relievers Max Alba and Tanner Kohlhepp to limit Beloit to just five hits. Meanwhile, Campos plated five RBI for the first time in his professional career while Tigers No. 5 prospect Liranzo finished 4-for-4 - the second four-hit game of his professional career - including a two-run home run in the winning effort.

The Whitecaps took the lead in the first inning as Sky Carp first baseman Brock Vradenberg committed a fielding error, allowing Kevin McGonigle to reach base before Liranzo added his two-run homer - putting the 'Caps in front 2-0. West Michigan extended their lead with three runs in the third - featuring a two-run single from Campos - before tallying an additional three runs in the fifth - highlighted by a three-run homer from Campos - as the lead ballooned to 8-0. Miller departed after six innings as Alba and Kohlhepp made quick work of Beloit, allowing just one hit while collecting five punchouts through the final three frames to complete the 8-0 shutout victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 23-16 in the second half and 54-51 overall while the Sky Carp fall to 18-23 in the second half and 48-56 overall. Miller (3-3) secures his third win of the season while Sky Carp starter Emmett Olson (4-6) suffers his sixth loss, giving up eight runs (six earned) through 4.1 innings pitched. The Whitecaps and Dragons are now tied for first place in the Midwest League East division standings. At the same time, West Michigan currently leads the Midwest League in shutouts with 12 on the year.

The Whitecaps and Beloit Sky Carp play the fifth game of this six-game series Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm. Jaden Hamm, a Detroit Tigers Top Prospect, gets the start for West Michigan against Beloit's Will Schomberg. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

