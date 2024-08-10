Lugnuts Leave 13 on Base, Loons Snag 5-4 Win

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (55-51) (21-19) pitching protected a one-run lead over the final three innings downing the Lansing Lugnuts (51-55) (19-22) 5-4 on a 65-degree cloudy Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Kelvin Ramirez recorded the final six outs, his 10th save of the season. The right-hander worked around two Lansing singles in the ninth, striking out his final batter and three overall. - The Loons scored five runs off 10 hits, adding two in the second inning to take the lead. Juan Alonso delivered his first hit with Great Lakes. A two-out two-run double to left field, scoring Sean McLain and Nick Biddison, who both singled. - Wyatt Crowell, in his Dow Diamond debut, went three innings allowing one run. He struck out three, one in each inning. - The Lugnuts pulled the game to 3-2 with a run off Jacob Meador in the fourth: Two walks, a hit by pitch, and a single. - Meador closed the fourth inducing a double play and getting a strikeout and flyout escaping bases loaded in the fifth. - Great Lakes added two in the fifth. Three singles and an error aided the output. Josue De Paula plated a runner on a single. - Lansing brought the deficit to one with two off Meador in the sixth. Two walks and a bunt loaded the bases for Will Simpson. - Simpson slammed one to the right field wall, scoring two runs, but a relay from Juan Alonso, Sean McLain, and Jesus Galiz tagged out the third runner trying to score. Jacob Meador allowed only one baserunner in a scoreless seventh.

Rounding Things Out The Loons' record is 16-20 in one-run games, the most played in the Midwest League. Nine of the last 18 played have been one-run, with Great Lakes' record at 4-5 and 2-1 this week.

Up Next: With a series win at stake for the Loons, Great Lakes and Lansing conclude the series tomorrow Sunday, August 11th. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm. It is a Kids Club takeover with Delta College PBS bringing Clifford the Big Red Dog to Dow Diamond, presented by MyMichigan Health. Every Sunday kids eat free and run the bases postgame.

