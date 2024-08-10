Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County)

August 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, August 10, 2024 l Game # 41 (107)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (23) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (21-18, 62-43) at Dayton Dragons (24-16, 58-48)

RH Rorik Maltrud (4-1, 3.66) vs. RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 8.25)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Season Series between Dayton and Lake County: Dayton 8, Lake County 8 (at Dayton: Dayton 5, Lake County 2). In all eight Dragons wins over Lake County in 2024, the Captains scored three runs or less over the first nine innings.

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons are 24-13 (.649) over their last 37 games. They are 45-29 (.608) over their last 74 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, one-half game ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half).

Last Game: Friday : Dayton 7, Lake County 3. Ethan O'Donnell collected a home run, triple, and double while Leo Balcazar also added a home run. The Dayton bullpen trio of Cody Adcock, Trey Braithwaite, and Arij Fransen combined for 7.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks, 9 strikeouts.

Current Series (August 6-11 vs. Lake County) : Dayton is 3-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .244 batting average (30 for 123); 5.3 runs/game (21 R, 4 G); 4 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 2.75 ERA (36 IP, 11 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 13-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 37-8 when the starter goes 5+.

Over their last 16 games since July 23, the Dragons lead the Midwest League in Team Batting (.262), runs (94, 5.9 R/G), and home runs (20).

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,003), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,332).

Player Notes

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 12 games: 19 for 49 (.388), 2 HR, 4 2B, 4 3B.

Leo Balcazar over his last 15 games: 20 for 61 (.328), 3 HR, 10 RBI, 2 2B. Balcazar has a nine-game hitting streak.

Cam Collier was named Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of July 30-August 4. He played in four games, batting .588 (10 for 17) with two home runs and three doubles.

Cam Collier over his last 12 games: 15 for 40 (.375), 2 HR, 5 RBI, 5 2B.

Carlos Jorge over his last 14 games: 14 for 47 (.298), 2 HR, 6 2B, 9 BB.

Jay Allen II has a five-game hitting streak: 6 for 13 (.462), 1 3B, 3 RBI, 5 BB.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first 10 outings since being called up from Daytona: 17.1 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 20 SO, 1.56 ERA, 3 Sv.

Reliever Arij Fransen over his last 4 G: 11 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, August 11 (1:05 pm): Lake County RH Carter Spivey (7-1, 3.48) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-4, 5.93)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.