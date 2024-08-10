Maitan Leads Kernels Past Chiefs

PEORIA, IL - The Cedar Rapids Kernels broke out of their prolonged offensive funk Saturday, knocking off the Chiefs 7-1 at Dozer Park.

Cedar Rapids scored in five separate innings, including a three spot in the sixth inning. Kevin Maitan paced the Kernels with three hits, three runs and three RBIs.

The Kernels cashed in back-to-back hits in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. After Maitan doubled, Nate Baez singled him home to give the Kernels the early edge.

Peoria got the run back in the bottom of the third after chasing Connor Prielipp from the game due his pitch count. Tre Richardson singled into right center to score a run and tie the ballgame, 1-1. Richardson finished with a career-high three hits on Saturday.

From there, it was all Cedar Rapids. Nick Lucky connected on an opposite-field homer to give the Kernels a 2-1 lead. In the sixth, Cedar Rapids forced Pete Hansen's exit from the game, robbing him of his sixth consecutive quality start. Maitan drove in a pair of runs with a solid single into center. Later in the inning, Misael Urbina scored on a throwing error to create a 5-1 edge.

The Chiefs best chance to rally came in the home half of the sixth. Peoria loaded the bases with one out but Ty Langenberg retired Chase Adkison and Trey Paige to strand the bags full. Langenberg was the winner on Saturday, twirling six scoreless innings in relief.

A pair of Cedar Rapids insurance runs came across in the eighth and ninth innings. A bases-loaded walk by Tyler Bradt gave the Kernels a 6-1 lead. Maitan capped the scoring in the ninth with a sac fly.

With 25 games to play, the Chiefs now find themselves in a tie for the Midwest League West Division's second-half playoff spot with Quad Cities.

Sunday's series finale is set for 2:05 p.m. at Dozer Park. The Chiefs can still claim the series outright with a win. Left-hander Ixan Henderson will make his second start in a Chiefs uniform.

