Dam Breakers Drop 7-0 on Saturday

August 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps, playing as the Grand Rapids Dam Breakers, collected just one base hit - an infield single by Patrick Lee - as the Beloit Sky Carp pitching staff silenced the 'Caps in a 7-0 loss in front of 8,195 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Despite loading the bases in the fifth inning and putting nine total runners on base, the 'Caps couldn't find a clutch hit when they needed one, finishing 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the defeat.

Beloit opened the scoring in the fourth inning as Beloit shortstop Jay Beshears plated Ryan Ignoffo on a sacrifice fly before outfielder Colby Shade added a two-run single, giving the Sky Carp a 3-0 lead. The Whitecaps loaded the bases in the fifth inning before a double play ended the frame, as the Sky Carp added four more runs across the fifth and sixth - featuring a two-run double by Sky Carp outfielder Kemp Alderman - expanding their lead to 7-0. West Michigan got their lone base hit in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't generate any momentum, as Sky Carp relievers Alex Williams, Evan Taylor, and Josh Ekness combined four strikeouts through the final four frames to put the finishing touches on the 7-0 loss.

The Sky Carp improve to 19-23 in the second half and 49-56 overall, while the Whitecaps fall to 23-17 in the second half and 54-52 overall. Williams (2-4) collects his second win of the year, going three scoreless innings with three strikeouts, as Whitecaps starter Jaden Hamm (5-4) suffers his fourth loss, giving up four runs through four innings pitched. The Whitecaps now sit 1.5 games behind the Dayton Dragons for first place in the Midwest League East division. The 'Caps are one-hit for the first time since amassing just one hit against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in a 7-0 loss on July 10.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps finish this series against the Beloit Sky Carp with a Sunday matinee, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 pm. Pitchers Carlos Marcano and Ike Buxton get the starts for West Michigan and Beloit respectively. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

