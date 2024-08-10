Rattlers Find an Unlucky Thirteen in Quad Cities

August 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 13-2 on Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park. Wisconsin's offense was held to three hits while the River Bandits cracked three home runs in the game.

Quad Cities (51-55 overall, 21-20 second half) took the lead with three straight hits to open the bottom of the second inning against Wisconsin starter Alexander Cornielle. Trevor Werner singled to start the inning. Carson Roccaforte tripled to the corner in right to drive in Werner. Justin Johnson followed with a single up the middle for the 2-0 lead.

The River Bandits added two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Werner started the fourth with a triple. An error on a grounder off the bat of Roccaforte allowed Werner to score. Later in the fourth, Shervyen Newton hit a solo homer with two outs for a 4-0 lead. Spencer Nivens added a two-run home run in the fifth for a 6-0 lead.

Yerlin Rodriguez was called from the Wisconsin bullpen to pitch the bottom of the sixth inning. He walked Roccaforte to start the inning. Roccaforte stole second, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a wild pitch with Johnson at the plate. Rodriguez would walk Johnson and the next two batters to load the bases. Jean Ramirez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Nivens made it 9-0 with a two-out, RBI double. Tyler Wehrle took over for Rodriguez and got the final out of the inning.

Wisconsin (66-40, 24-16) had one hit through the first seven innings. Jheremy Vargas, who had a single in the fifth inning, doubled to start the eighth against Natanael Garabitos. Tayden Hall moved Vargas to third with a single. Eduarqui Fern á ndez drove in Vargas with a sacrifice fly.

Position player Jose Acosta was called into the game to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning. He retired the first two batters before giving up a single and two walks to load the bases for Jac Caglianone, the #1 pick of the Kansas City Royals in the 2024 draft. The count went to 3-2 and Caglianone drilled the offering from Acosta over the wall in right-center to collect a grand slam for his first professional home run and a 13-1 lead.

The Timber Rattlers scored a run in the top of the ninth to account for the final score when Matt Wood scored from third on a wild pitch by Garabitos.

Blake Burke, the Competitive Balance Round selection of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2024 draft, made his pro debut for the Timber Rattlers. The former Tennessee Volunteer was 0-for-3 with a walk in the game.

The win by the Bandits allowed them to clinch the series victory over Wisconsin. The Rattlers have lost three series all season and had not lost a series since they dropped four of six at South Bend from May 21-26.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park. Mark Manfredi (5-2, 4.04) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Oscar Rayo (3-0, 2.40) is set to start for the River Bandits. Game time is 1:00pm CDT. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 12:40pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 000 000 011 - 2 3 1

QC 020 223 04x - 13 9 0

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

HOME RUNS:

QC:

Shervyen Newton (4th, 0 on in 4th inning off Alexander Cornielle, 2 out)

Spencer Nivens (9th, 1 on in 5th inning off Alexander Cornielle, 1 out)

Jac Caglianone (1st, 3 on in 8th inning off Jose Acosta, 2 out)

WP: Hunter Patteson (1-4)

LP: Alexander Cornielle (6-5)

TIME: 2:29

ATTN: 3,117

