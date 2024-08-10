Sky Carp Allow Just One Hit in 7-0 Romp

August 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- The Sky Carp played a nearly perfect game Saturday night against the Whitecaps, capturing a 7-0 victory.

The Sky Carp pitching staff allowed just one hit, and the offense pounded out 11 hits, four of them for extra bases.

Will Schomberg got the start and threw four scoreless innings, with the only blemish being the five walks he allowed.

Alex Williams was outstanding in relief, allowing just one hit in three scoreless innings. The Whitecaps picked up their only hit of the game with two outs in the seventh inning on an infield single by Patrick Lee.

The Sky Carp took command of the game with three runs in the fourth inning. Jay Beshears got the team on the board with a sacrifice fly, and Colby Shade hit a two-run single to make it 3-0.

After another run in the fourth on a grounder by Brock Vradenburg, the Sky Carp capped the scoring in the sixth on a two-run double by Kemp Alderman and an RBI single by Vradenburg.

UP NEXT:

The Sky Carp will face the Whitecaps again on Sunday at 1 p.m. Central Time.

The team will return home for a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday, August 13. Promotions this week include Fairbanks Fairies Night on Friday and Star Wars Night on Saturday! Tuesday's game will start at 6:35 p.m.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.